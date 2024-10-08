Kenya Cuts Interest Rate for Second Straight Meeting

(Bloomberg) -- Kenya’s central bank cut its benchmark interest rate for the second consecutive time after inflation eased to a 12-year low on slower food and fuel price increases.

The monetary policy committee lowered the key rate to 12% from 12.75%, Governor Kamau Thugge said in an emailed statement Tuesday. The median forecast of eight economists in a Bloomberg survey was 12.38%.

Consumer prices rose an annual 3.6% in September from 4.4% in August, thanks to good weather which ensured steady food supplies and the recent strength of the Kenyan shilling, which helped rein in import prices.

Inflation is now below the 5% midpoint where the central bank prefers to anchor price growth expectations, after staying stubbornly in the upper part of its 2.5% to 7.5% target range for two years.

--With assistance from Simbarashe Gumbo.

(Corrects the number of economists in Bloomberg survey and median estimate in second paragraph)

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.