Northvolt Unit Files for Bankruptcy as Swedish Expansion Paused

(Bloomberg) -- A subsidiary of Northvolt AB has filed for bankruptcy after the struggling battery maker paused the expansion of operations at its flagship Swedish factory as part of a strategic review.

Northvolt Ett Expansion AB, with no direct employees, was managing the construction of the project at the plant in Skelleftea, northern Sweden, according to a statement on Tuesday. All of that work has now been suspended as part of a package of wider measures to stabilize its finances.

The battery maker has found itself in a fast-moving liquidity crisis after a production ramp-up faltered at its main plant near the Arctic Circle in Sweden. The company expanded aggressively across Europe and North America to build the manufacturing scale needed to compete with lower-cost Chinese producers, but has seen demand for electric vehicles slow in key markets this year.

The company said a bankruptcy trustee will now manage all contact with the affected unit. “Northvolt Group continues to be in dialog with stakeholders for continued cooperation within Northvolt Group’s ongoing operations,” it said.

