WuXi AppTec Raises $500 Million Through Convertible Bond Sale

The corporate flag for Hong Kong Exchanges & Clearing Ltd. (HKEX), right, and the Chinese flag, left, fly outside the Exchange Square complex in Hong Kong, China, on Monday, Sept. 16, 2019. The Hong Kong bourse's unsolicited takeover bid for the London Stock Exchange Group Plc was greeted with a scathing rejection and the exchange suffered a further humiliation when China praised the rebuff as well. Photographer: Paul Yeung/Bloomberg

(Bloomberg) -- WuXi AppTec Co. is raising $500 million through the sale of convertible bonds, becoming the latest Chinese company to turn to the instrument to reduce funding costs.

The Shanghai-based company issued zero-coupon notes that will be due in 2025, according to a statement to the Hong Kong stock exchange on Tuesday. The initial conversion price for the bonds is HK$80.02 a share, representing a 16% premium to the stock’s closing price on Monday.

Chinese companies have increased their issuance of convertible bonds this year, including to fund things buybacks without immediate stock dilution. E-commerce giant Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. sold a record-breaking $5 billion convertible bond in May, while Ping An Insurance (Group) Co. in July raised $3.5 billion through the notes.

WuXi AppTec said it plans to use proceeds from the sale for global expansion, refinancing debt and general corporate purposes. It is seeking funds at a time when US lawmakers are pushing global pharmaceutical companies to sever ties with the drug-research and contract-manufacturing firm. The US House of Representatives last month passed the so-called Biosecure Act that would blacklist Chinese biotech companies and their US subsidiaries from accessing federally funded contracts.

Citigroup Inc. is the sole global coordinator of the deal.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.