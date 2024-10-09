US Average FICO Score Holds Steady After First-in-Decade Fall

(Bloomberg) -- The average consumer credit score in the US has steadied after its first slip in a decade.

The national average FICO credit score fell by one point to 717 in October 2023, where it’s remained in April and up to the latest reading taken in July, according to Can Arkali, a senior director at Fair Isaac Corp., the Montana-based creator of the widely used metric. High prices that continue to put a strain on consumers, however, have blunted any move higher in US credit scores, the data analytics firm said in an October report.

Two key credit metrics — missed payment rates and borrower balances — continued to increase in April from last October. While those measures contributed to October 2023’s decline, their deceleration and a slowdown of credit seeking behavior is keeping the national average stationary.

“While missed payments on mortgages and auto loans have increased in frequency, they are still below pre-pandemic levels,” according to the report. “Missed payments on bankcards, however, have grown to the point they are now higher than pre-pandemic levels.”

Incorporating credit metrics including payment history, current debts and amount of new credit sought, FICO scores can help financial institutions make informed decisions on borrowers. Over time, FICOs can also offer a peek into the health of the US consumer, an area that’s closely tracked by policymakers and financial markets.

An increase in FICO scores that was in part boosted by governmental stimulus and consumer savings levels during the pandemic has cooled off. Pandemic savings have run out, credit card balances have ballooned and lenders have been forced to make credit harder to get after experiencing losses.

“We are sufficiently removed from the heart of the pandemic,” said Arkali. “But I don’t think we are completely out of the woods yet.”

Borrowers are managing economic conditions differently, with the most pain being felt by lower score consumers, according to FICO. Scores for non-prime borrowers are now below pre-pandemic levels, falling six points from April 2023 to April 2024. Meanwhile, prime borrowers have remained stable at 768 over the same period.

“The overall US credit population is not really a monolith,” Arkali said. “There are specific pockets in that population which may actually exhibit different types of behaviors.”

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.