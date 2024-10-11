Korea Zinc Sweetens Buyback Bid in Escalating Takeover Fight

(Bloomberg) -- Korea Zinc Co. has raised an offer to buy back its own shares as the battle for control of the world’s biggest zinc smelter intensifies.

A special purpose company led by Korea Zinc Chairman Choi Yun-beom said on Friday it had increased its bid by 7.2% to 890,000 won ($659). That’s higher than a rival offer for the shares at 830,000 won from MBK Partners and Young Poong Corp. Korea Zinc’s top shareholder, which ends on Oct. 14. They have said their offer will not be increased.

The twist on Friday is the latest in a long-running saga over the control of Korea Zinc. Chairman Choi, is the grandson of one of the founders, while Young Poong is controlled by a rival family faction.

Korea Zinc and Bain Capital, which is supporting the company, also increased the amount of shares they are seeking in the buyback to 20% from 18%. The offer runs until Oct. 23.

The zinc producer also raised its bid for Young Poong Precision Corp. by 17% to 35,000 won, earlier on Friday. Young Poong Precision has a 1.85% stake in Korea Zinc, making it important in the fight for the larger company.

Korea Zinc shares fell 1.7% to 776,000 won each as of 10:35 a.m. in Seoul on Friday, below both the offers. Young Poong Precision was down 6.9% to 29,100 won.

