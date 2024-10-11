Northvolt Scrambles for €200 Million in Stop-Gap Funding

(Bloomberg) -- Struggling Swedish battery maker Northvolt AB met with multiple stakeholders on Monday as it seeks €200 million ($219 million) in fresh funds, according to people familiar with the matter.

During the call, participants including shareholders and lenders to the company learned that about €150 million of that amount had been secured under verbal agreements, said one of the people, who asked not to be identified discussing a private matter.

The new funding plan has emerged in response to a cash crunch at the maker of electric vehicle batteries, which has struggled to ramp up production at its main plant near the Arctic Circle in Sweden, constricting revenue at a time high costs from its expansion piled up. One of its units sought bankruptcy protection on Tuesday as the firm strives to find a longer-term funding solution.

Northvolt spokesperson Matti Kataja declined to comment on the fundraising. The company’s plans to seek €200 million were first reported by Reuters.

The funding figure currently under discussion is materially lower than the previous level of 7.5 billion kronor ($737 million), according to reports by business daily Dagens Industri citing sources it didn’t identify. That amount was seen as a stop-gap measure ahead of a possible stock-market listing in Sweden in 2025, which Bloomberg News reported in May.

Looming financial obligations include a tax bill due in three days. The company told Bloomberg it intends to pay its taxes that are due on Monday. The tax bill is reported to total 287 million Swedish kronor ($27.6 million).

The combined tax bill is for the six biggest companies in the Northvolt group, and includes their liabilities for value-added taxes, employer’s fees and general tax deductions, Swedish Television reported on Tuesday, citing Swedish Tax Agency documents.

