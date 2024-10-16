Iran Suffers an Oil Leak Near Top Kharg Island Export Terminal

(Bloomberg) -- Iran suffered an oil leak just a few miles from Kharg Island, its top export terminal in the Persian Gulf, according to the semi-official Tasnim news agency, citing a local shipping official.

Tasnim’s report gave no information on the cause of the incident, which led to two slicks in the affected area, or whether it would lead to any disruption in oil exports. The leak, which authorities are battling to control, happened on subsea pipelines about four miles from Kharg, the news agency said, citing Mohammad Shakibi-Nasab, director general of ports and maritime organization in the local province.

Traders are waiting on Tel Aviv’s response to an Iranian missile attack at the start of this month — including the prospect that the Islamic Republic’s energy infrastructure could be a target. There has been no reported cause in the main Iranian media outlets.

Israel’s response has yet to happen more than a week after Iran’s attack, but Israel has appeared to rule out going after the Persian Gulf state’s oil industry, according to a report by the Washington Post.

Iran’s ports and maritime organization, and its oil ministry, didn’t immediately respond to requests for comment outside of normal working hours.

