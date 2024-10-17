Sweden to Change Budget Rules to Allow More Government Spending

(Bloomberg) -- Sweden will move away from a budget-surplus target to allow larger spending on defense and restoring decrepit infrastructure.

The change comes at a time when the Nordic country is ramping up defense spending in response to Russian aggression in Ukraine and an unprecedented wave of violence needs to be met by more funding for police and prisons. At the same time, the Covid-19 pandemic revealed shortcomings of the Swedish health care system, and parts of the country’s infrastructure have been neglected for decades.

A parliamentary committee announced a six-party agreement Thursday to change the previous goal of running a 0.33% of gross domestic product surplus to a balanced-budget target that would keep government debt constant, while providing room to spend about 25 billion Swedish kronor ($1.9 billion) more per year.

The new rules are scheduled to enter into force from 2027, the year after the next general election.

Economists and parts of the political opposition have long argued for abandoning the surplus target, as public debt has fallen to just above 30% of GDP. That’s among the lowest in Europe and far below the 70% level it touched in the 1990s, when the fiscal policy rules were introduced.

While the deal announced Thursday is backed by six of eight parties in parliament, the Left and Green Parties argue that it doesn’t go far enough in freeing up funds for investments. They would have wanted to run government finances with a deficit to enable larger investments in climate transition and infrastructure.

The fiscal policy frameworks also include a debt anchor, which stipulates that public debt should be around 35% of GDP, and the prospect that debt could fall below the 30% level increased the urgency to make changes. The Confederation of Swedish Industries, the country’s largest business lobby, has argued for raising the anchor to 40% and making it the prioritized target for fiscal policy.

