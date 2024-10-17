Thames Water’s Riskiest Creditors Tap Adviser for Debt Talks

The Thames Water Ltd. company logo on protective barriers surrounding water supply works in London, UK, on Monday, July 8, 2024. Thames Water is waiting on a key July 11 ruling from water regulator Ofwat on its next business plan, a decision which will set price controls for water utilities. Photographer: Chris Ratcliffe/Bloomberg

(Bloomberg) -- A group of investors in Thames Water’s riskiest debt are organizing with a law firm to advise them in talks with the company.

Some holders of Class B debt have tapped Quinn Emanuel Urquhart & Sullivan LLP for legal advice, said people familiar with the matter, who spoke to Bloomberg on the condition of anonymity. The group includes investment funds, banks and insurers, said the people.

A representative for Quinn Emanuel Urquhart & Sullivan didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.

While a group of Class A creditors has been working for a few months on a proposal to rescue the company — which includes the provision of emergency liquidity — until now the Class B holders had yet to take action.

Thames Water’s capital structure includes around £1.4 billion ($1.8 billion) of Class B debt, versus almost £14.8 billion of Class A debt, according to the company’s presentation to investors in July.

The Class B debt has been trading at deeply distressed levels. The £250 million notes due in 2027 are currently quoted at around 16 pence on the pound sterling, according to Bloomberg pricing.

The negotiations with the creditors are currently running in parallel to an equity fund-raising process carried out by the company and its advisers at Rothschild & Co. Thames Water is looking to raise £3.25 billion in equity to fix chronic leaks and sewage spills as well as cope with a growing population and climate change.

