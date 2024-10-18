ECB’s Muller Sees Inflation Retreat But Warns on Services

(Bloomberg) -- Inflation is heading for the European Central Bank’s 2% goal as the region’s economy weakens but upside dangers to prices persist, according to Governing Council Member Madis Muller.

“There’s still a risk that the still rather rapid increase in the price of services and the related average-wage increase may keep inflation in the euro area faster than the ECB’s target,” the Estonian central-bank chief said Friday in a blog post.

He commented a day after policymakers cut interest rates for a third time this year, accelerating the pace of their easing, though President Christine Lagarde was tight-lipped on what’s next. Officials reckon another move in December is highly likely as inflation will settle at 2% faster than envisaged, according to people familiar with the matter.

The slow pace of economic recovery, especially in Germany and France, “confirms the belief that the central bank no longer needs to keep interest rates at their current levels to permanently slow the rise in prices,” Muller said.

He also highlighted that with the market expecting the ECB to lower borrowing costs by another 50 basis points by next spring, it’s likely the economy will start to work more smoothly as inflation recedes.

His Slovenian counterpart, Bostjan Vasle, also expressed confidence in a further retreat in consumer-price growth.

“Everything points to the process of disinflation being more robust,” he told RTVSLO radio. “We expect the inflation to swing slightly upward in the coming months before returning to a gradual downward path again next year.”

He also downplayed concerns about the state of the euro-area economy, saying that “at the moment, we can’t talk about recession, but a slowdown in growth.”

Sticking to the ECB’s stance of not precommitting on the future path of interest rates, Vasle said in a separate blog post that officials “will decide on their level at each meeting separately.”

