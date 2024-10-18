PBOC Starts Share Buyback, Equity Swap Programs to Boost Markets

(Bloomberg) -- China’s central bank has kicked off a specialized re-lending facility for listed companies and major shareholders to buy back shares, a move to boost capital markets as part of a broad stimulus package announced previously.

The program offers 300 billion yuan ($42.1 billion) in cheap funding to 21 eligible commercial banks that lend to qualified companies and shareholders, according to a statement from the People’s Bank of China on Friday. The banks should decide on their own whether to issue the loans and bear the risks themselves, and the PBOC will provide the money equivalent to the principal of the loans to commercial lenders.

The facility was unveiled by PBOC Governor Pan Gongsheng in a blockbuster press briefing late September, in which he announced a slew of steps to shore up the economy and the stock market. They include outsized interest rate cuts and a swap facility to allow institutional investors to access highly liquid assets from the central bank, in order for them to purchase equities.

Some 20 institutions including securities firms and funds have been approved to use the swap facility, which allows them to access liquidity from the PBOC if they pledge bonds and certain stocks as collaterals, according to a separate PBOC statement. They applied for over 200 billion yuan under the program, which was initially set to be 500 billion yuan in total.

Pan said at the Financial Street Forum in Beijing Friday that the central bank will step up counter-cyclical monetary policy adjustments, a reference to easing measures to help slowing growth, according to Chinese media reports. Property and capital markets are key challenges in the economy right now and require targeted policies to address them, he said.

The Chinese yuan and proxy currencies such as the Australian dollar and Korean won were boosted by PBOC’s stock support. The offshore yuan climbed 0.2% to 7.1225 per dollar.

Government bonds are seeing less demand as investors chase the rally in stocks, with the benchmark 10-year yield erasing declines to stand at around 2.1%.

--With assistance from Tian Chen.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.