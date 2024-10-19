Tropical Storm Nadine Poised to Make Landfall in Belize

(Bloomberg) -- Tropical Storm Nadine will come ashore in Belize on Saturday, bringing flooding rains across a region that includes Mexico’s Yucatan Peninsula, the US National Hurricane Center said.

Nadine grew out of patch of thunderstorms and showers in the western Caribbean Sea early Saturday and is packing winds of 40 miles (64 kilometers) per hour, just above the threshold needed to become a tropical storm, the hurricane center said in an advisory.

While its wind won’t get much stronger, the storm will likely drop 4 inches (10 centimeters) to 8 inches of rain across a wide area, leading to some flash flooding across parts of Mexico, Belize and Guatemala. Nadine is forecast to fall apart over southeastern Mexico by Sunday.

With Nadine, the Atlantic has now produced 14 storms, which is the long-term average for the six-month hurricane season that ends on Nov. 30.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.