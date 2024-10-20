Shell Pipeline in Singapore Reported Oil Leak Early Sunday

A logo on a fuel pump on a fuel pump at a Shell Plc gas station, which has operated for 102 years, in the Alberton district of Johannesburg, South Africa, on Thursday, May 9, 2024. Shell plans to divest from its fuel-supply businesses in South Africa, a process set in motion years ago when it shut the biggest oil refinery in the country. Photographer: Waldo Swiegers/Bloomberg

(Bloomberg) -- Singapore said it was alerted to an oil leakage from a Shell land-based pipeline early Sunday, and steps have been taken to clean up the spill.

The leak was reported to have “stopped at source,” the Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore said in a statement, adding it was told of the incident at about 1 p.m. local time. The leak occurred between Bukom Island and Bukom Kecil at 5:30 a.m., it said.

“Shell has placed containment booms off the site of the leak and has also deployed craft equipped with dispersants to clean up the oil sighted in the vicinity of the leak,” the authority said. “There are no new oil sightings” as of 6 p.m., it said.

The MPA said it deployed seven of its craft with dispersants, together with craft from a contractor. It also used drones and satellite capabilities to help sight the spill. While it has asked passing vessels to keep clear of the site, there is no impact to navigation safety, it said.

In June, a minor collision at a Singapore port created its worst oil spill in over a decade.

