Europe Gas Edges Higher as Israel Prepares Response After Attack

(Bloomberg) -- European natural gas prices edged higher as Middle East tensions brought a fresh wave of volatility to the market.

Benchmark futures rose as much as 1.3% on Monday, following moves in oil and offsetting Friday’s losses. Markets are bracing for the possibility that an escalation of Israel-Iran hostilities may spark a wider regional conflict, which could affect supply of the heating fuel.

A Hezbollah drone exploded next to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s private home on Saturday, and Israel opened up a fresh military assault on Hezbollah strongholds in Lebanon the following day. Israel has already vowed to retaliate against Iran for a missile attack at the start of October.

Geopolitical concerns have kept prices volatile in recent weeks, highlighting the vulnerability of Europe’s fuel supplies as the region’s heating season gets underway. For gas markets in particular, a key concern lies around the risk of a closure to the Strait of Hormuz, the gateway to the Persian Gulf and an important waterway for liquefied natural gas and oil shipments.

In addition, a cold snap is expected to take hold of the region at the end of the month, testing the region’s energy infrastructure and its hefty storage facilities. London, Paris and Berlin are set to see temperatures drop below seasonal norms next week, according to a Bloomberg model of weather forecasts.

For now, Europe appears well supplied, with more LNG deliveries landing on its shores. Pipeline flows from Norway have also rebounded.

Dutch front-month futures, Europe’s gas benchmark, rose 1.3% to €39.71 a megawatt-hour at 8:43 a.m. in Amsterdam.

