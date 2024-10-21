Procter & Gamble Back in Market After Record-Tight 10-Year Sale

Proctor & Gamble Tide brand Ultra Clean laundry detergent on display at a store in Vallejo, California, US, on Saturday, Oct. 7, 2023. Proctor & Gamble Co. is expected to release earning figures on October 18. Photographer: David Paul Morris/Bloomberg

(Bloomberg) -- Procter & Gamble Co., the maker of Tide laundry detergent and Crest toothpaste, is planning to sell corporate bonds on Monday, according to a person with knowledge of the offering.

The sale will be in as many as two parts. The longer portion of the offering, a 10-year fixed-rate security, may yield 0.6 percentage point above Treasuries, the person said.

The consumer-products giant last sold US investment-grade bonds in January, issuing $1.35 billion of notes. That offering included a 10-year bond priced just 0.37 percentage point above comparable Treasuries, the smallest premium for such a note according to data compiled by Bloomberg dating to 2000.

The new bond sale comes as P&G just exited an earnings blackout for issuance. The company on Friday reported quarterly sales growth that fell slightly short of analysts’ average forecast.

A P&G representative wasn’t immediately available to comment Monday, nor were those from deal underwriters Deutsche Bank AG, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. and Morgan Stanley.

P&G is one of two firms in the market with US investment-grade bond deals.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.