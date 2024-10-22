Dye & Durham Is Said to Explore Sale Following Takeover Interest

Watch BNN Bloomberg live.

(Bloomberg) -- Dye & Durham Ltd., a Canadian legal software company, is exploring a sale after receiving takeover interest, according to people with knowledge of the matter.

The Toronto-based firm is working with advisers to field interest from suitors, which include US-based private equity firms and some strategic companies, according to one of the people, who asked not to be identified because the discussions are confidential. The process is at an early stage, and it’s possible that the talks may not result in a deal, the people said.

Dye & Durham, which provides software and services to the legal and banking sectors, went on an acquisition spree after an initial public offering in 2020. But it has been forced to reconsider its growth strategy because of concerns about high leverage. The company had long-term debt of more than C$1.5 billion ($1.1 billion) as of June 30.

Representatives for Dye & Durham declined to comment.

The shares, which briefly traded above C$50 in 2021, closed Monday at C$16.90, giving the company a market value of C$1.13 billion. Revenue in the fiscal year ended June 30 totaled C$457.7 million.

Last year, the firm hired Goldman Sachs Group Inc. and Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. to advise it on a potential sale of noncore assets, including its financial services division.

Earlier this month, the company agreed to give a board seat to Blacksheep Fund Management Ltd., one of its largest shareholders, as it tries to fend off a campaign by activist investors.

Engine Capital LP, which says it owns about 7.1% of Dye & Durham’s shares, said last week it’s still planning to pursue boardroom changes and will introduce its own slate of director candidates for the annual meeting.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.