Italy Seeks to Raise Funds With Bond Sales After Fitch Boost

(Bloomberg) -- Italy is selling seven- and 30-year bonds through banks as the Treasury seeks to capitalize on last week’s outlook upgrade by Fitch Ratings.

Early guidance suggests the debt maturing in 2031 and 2054 will price around nine and 12 basis points over comparable bonds, according to people familiar with the matter who asked not to be identified.

Strategists at Commerzbank AG expect the seven-year offering to raise €6 billion ($6.5 billion), while the Treasury has set a target of €3 billion for the longer maturity.

In a statement Friday, Fitch maintained Italy’s BBB status — two notches above junk — but changed its view on what might happen next to “positive,” citing the country’s “recent stronger fiscal performance and commitment to EU fiscal rules.”

A sale of long-maturity debt received record demand last month as investors rushed to lock in the region’s highest yields before the European Central Bank lowered interest rates for a second time by a quarter-point to 3.5%.

Such debt syndications are typically more expensive than auctions, but they allow governments to raise large sums quickly while diversifying their investor base.

Bookrunners on the new deal are Deutsche Bank AG, Goldman Sachs Group Inc, IMI-Intesa Sanpaolo, JPMorgan Chase & Co, Morgan Stanley and Nomura Holdings Inc.

The yield on Italy’s 10-year debt rose 3 basis points to 3.54%, leaving the spread over safer German peers — a gauge of risk — one basis point lower at 122 basis points. This gap fell to 117 basis points on Monday, the lowest since March.

