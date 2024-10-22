Thai Central Banker Says Recent Rate Cut Was a ‘Recalibration’

Sethaput Suthiwartnarueput, governor of the Bank of Thailand, speaks during an interview in Bangkok, Thailand, on Tuesday, June 18, 2024. Thailands central bank governor warned that any move to raise the monetary authoritys inflation target may unanchor expectations and result in quickening price gains, which carries risks for economic growth.

(Bloomberg) -- Thailand central bank’s interest rate cut last week was a “recalibration” made by policymakers and doesn’t mark the start of an easing cycle, according to Governor Sethaput Suthiwartnarueput.

“We do not see it as the beginning of an extended easing cycle,” the governor said at the Institute of International Finance forum in Washington on Tuesday. Sethaput said the BOT decided to lower borrowing costs as financial conditions in Thailand “have tightened quite a bit.”

The governor’s remarks come days after the Bank of Thailand unexpectedly cut its key rate for the first time in more than four years after long resisting government’s calls to ease monetary policy. On the exchange rate, Sethaput said the BOT doesn’t have a target for the baht but it doesn’t want to see too much volatility.

The local currency gained 14% last quarter, making Thailand’s exports more expensive compared to its competitors and its key tourism industry less competitive.

While Southeast Asia’s second-largest economy grew at the fastest pace in five quarters in the April-June period, it continues to lag the expansion of its neighbors, hobbled by massive household debt and a manufacturing sector hurting from cheap imports coming mostly from China.

