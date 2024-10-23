Paintmaker Akzo Nobel Cuts 2024 Earnings Target on Softer Demand

Dulux paint is poured into an empty pot on the production line at Akzo Nobel NV's new paint factory in Ashington, U.K., on Tuesday, Sept. 12, 2017. Akzo Nobel Chief Executive Officer Thierry Vanlancker said he will draw on his past at DuPont Co. to introduce ways to improve efficiency at the Dutch paintmaker so it can better compete with former suitor PPG Industries Inc. and an enlarged Sherwin-Williams Co.

(Bloomberg) -- Akzo Nobel NV cut its profit forecast for the full year as Europe’s biggest paint maker continued to grapple with rising costs and softer demand.

The company now sees adjusted earnings before interest, tax and amortization of around €1.5 billion ($1.6 billion) for the year, according to a statement Wednesday. It had cut its outlook to the low end of €1.5 billion to €1.65 billion range in July.

The maker of Dulux Paints has kicked off a restructuring plan which involves cutting 2,000 jobs to boost profitability and offset rising labor costs. The company also last year announced a plan to increase efficiency of its manufacturing and supply chain targeting €250 million in savings.

The company’s third quarter adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization fell to €394 million. That’s below the €403.3 million estimated by analysts in a Bloomberg survey.

