UK Bonds Diverge From Major Peers as Next Week’s Budget Looms

(Bloomberg) -- Investors unloaded UK bonds on the risk of a flood of new debt after reports UK Chancellor Rachel Reeves will be looking to significantly increase her ability to borrow in next week’s budget.

Yields on UK 10-year bonds rose as much as seven basis points to 4.27%, a standout move given borrowing costs on most bonds around the world are falling on Thursday. That increased the UK’s risk premium against safer German debt to the highest in over a year.

Global bonds have been upended this month as investors consider the prospect of slower US interest-rate cuts. In the UK, that’s being compounded by uncertainty over the new government’s first budget on Oct. 30, where Reeves is now expected to tweak debt rules and borrow more to help fill a £22 billion ($28.5 billion) spending hole.

“If the debt is being increased to stimulate growth — this also means that Bank of England will need to re adjust their policy biases,” said Pooja Kumra, head of European rates strategy at Toronto Dominion Bank, pointing to fiscal policy becoming inflationary.

The Guardian newspaper reported Reeves will give herself an extra £53 billion of borrowing headroom in next week’s budget.

The prospect led money markets to pare bets on the scope for BOE rate cuts next year by around six basis points, even though Governor Andrew Bailey said inflation is cooling faster than expected. Traders still see a quarter-point reduction next month and a 40% chance of another in December.

Longer-maturity yields, which are usually more sensitive to possible changes in debt issuance, rose less. That could be because of a trend of the country’s Debt Management Office shifting to issue less longer-term bonds, according to Megum Muhic, a strategist at RBC Europe in London.

“This could be the market catching onto the change in DMO issuance patterns — skewing gilts much shorter down the curve,” said Muhic. “Hence higher expected issuance has a greater impact on the belly than the long-end.”

(Updates prices in second paragraph.)

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.