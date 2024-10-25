ECB’s Vujcic Says He’s Open on December Rate Decision

(Bloomberg) -- European Central Bank Governing Council member Boris Vujcic said he hasn’t decided what outcome should be reached at the final interest-rate meeting of the year.

“I’m completely open to any discussion in December,” he told CNBC. “Personally, I don’t know what the decision will be, nor I think we should know at the moment, because we should wait if we are data dependent, we should not now talk about 25 basis points versus 50, or maybe a pause in December. Anything can happen depending on the incoming data.”

Vujcic also said:

“The current PMIs, particularly, are showing the slowing down of the economy. Much of it, I’m afraid, is structural. Part of it is cyclical”

“Of course, we are now on the way down with our rates, which will help the cyclical component ... but the structural one is something that will have to be addressed in the medium term.”

