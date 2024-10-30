Egypt’s Talks With IMF Aim to Prolong Loan Measures, PM Says

(Bloomberg) -- Egypt’s talks with the International Monetary Fund are aimed at extending the implementation of measures called for under the country’s $8 billion loan program, not to secure more funds, Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly said Wednesday.

The IMF”s managing director is expected to come to Egypt by the end of next week, and will be followed by the fund’s mission to the country, Madbouly told reporters.

The comments come as the North African nation is looking to review timelines for the program’s measures amid pressure on the economy caused by the ongoing Mideast conflict.

