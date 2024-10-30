German Energy Demand Set to Hit New Record Low as Economy Stagnates

(Bloomberg) -- Germany’s energy consumption is poised to drop to a record low for a second consecutive year as Europe’s largest economy stalls, according to research group AG Energiebilanzen.

Significant production declines in the manufacturing and processing industries this year reduced energy use despite a recent uptick in demand, Energiebilanzen said in a report. The 1.7% drop in consumption to 10,453 petajoules (2,904 terawatt-hours) projected for 2024 follows a slump to a previous all-time low last year.

Germany avoided a technical recession in the third quarter, with a slight and unexpected expansion. But the economy remains stagnated, after a slump in factory activity and huge troubles in the car industry.

Meanwhile, the country’s energy transition became more evident. Coal and lignite consumption fell by 15% in the first nine months of the year, while the consumption of renewable energy and natural gas rose each by roughly 3%.

The use of coal for power generation plunged by 39%, thanks to the increasing consumption of renewable energies and electricity purchases from neighboring countries.

