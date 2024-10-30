UK Goes No Further in Raising North Sea Tax Amid Industry Outcry

(Bloomberg) -- The UK government went no further in toughening up the tax regime for North Sea oil and gas producers than measures already announced, keeping capital allowances in the windfall tax following protests from the industry.

As the governing Labour Party faces intensifying challenges to fill a £22 billion ($28.5 billion) budgetary black hole it says it inherited from the previous Conservative administration, Chancellor of the Exchequer Rachel Reeves has turned to oil and gas as a source of extra revenue.

READ: Reeves Lifts UK Taxes by £40 Billion in First Labour Budget

It had already announced several measures increasing taxes on oil and gas companies and said further changes were possible, prompting warnings that production could decline faster than forecast. Reeves went no further than those measures in her budget on Wednesday.

She confirmed the increase in the Energy Profits Levy, a windfall tax introduced in 2022, by 3 percentage points to 38% from November, bringing the headline rate for UK oil and gas producers to 78%. The period over which the EPL applies has also been prolonged by a year to the end of March 2030, the third such extension of the levy as the previous Сonservative government repeatedly used the measure to secure additional tax income.

The government had already said it would remove a 29% investment allowance from the EPL, which a July policy paper deemed “unjustifiably generous,” and indicated that a capital allowance could also be reduced. Reeves said on Wednesday that the 100% first-year capital allowances and the decarbonization allowances will be preserved.

Such allowances are seen by the industry as crucial for encouraging oil and gas producers to keep investing into North Sea fields, allowing them to offset some money spent on exploration and extraction against the tax.

Delivering the new Labour government’s first budget, Reeves said the tax regime “ensure that the oil and gas industry can protect jobs and support our energy security.”

In a document posted on the Treasury website, the government said it will make no additional changes to tax relief available within the EPL and consult the industry next year on “how the oil and gas tax regime should respond to price shocks once the EPL ends in 2030.”

The decision to keep capital allowances in the levy came after heavy criticism from oil and gas producers, which have been warning the government about a faster-than-projected drop in output due to lack of investment. A “catastrophic scenario” in Wood Mackenzie Ltd.’s analysis saw UK production dropping by half by 2030, assuming an indefinite extension of the EPL with no capital allowances.

TotalEnergies SE, one of the major companies operating in the North Sea, “will be very selective on any capex” in the UK and is “clearly looking seriously to ways to restructure operations,” Chief Executive Officer Patrick Pouyanne said earlier this month. “If we have the high fiscals without any incentives to invest, I’m afraid the production in the UK North Sea will diminish quickly.”

Harbour Energy Plc — the largest independent producer in the region — has said before that it will be selective in investments amid fiscal uncertainty in the UK. Earlier this month, Reuters reported that the operator wants to sell stakes in North Sea oil fields.

While the changes in the tax regime may have a big impact on the UK oil and gas industry, it’s impact on global energy markets isn’t significant. The country accounted for 0.7% of global oil production and 0.8% of global gas output last year, according to the Energy Institute Statistical Review of World Energy.

Capital spending on North Sea oil and gas projects could slump by over 80% in the next five years, resulting in job losses and much lower revenues for the budget if projects are shelved, Offshore Energies UK, the industry lobby group, projected last month.

Even after higher near-term receipts from oil and gas, the UK could lose around £20 billion of tax payments over the remaining life of its North Sea, if production is forced into accelerated rate of decline due to the higher rate of windfall tax and the removal of investment allowances, Chris Wheaton, an analyst at Stifel, estimated before the budget.

