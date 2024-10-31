Emerging Markets Poised to End Turbulent October With Losses

(Bloomberg) -- Emerging-market currencies, bonds and stocks have declined while volatility surged in October as investors rushed to reprice riskier assets amid rising global yields and a stronger dollar before US elections.

The MSCI gauge for stocks weakened more than 4% this month, the biggest drop since January, while all major emerging-market currencies have retreated against the dollar. An MSCI gauge for developing currencies was poised to end the month with a 1.8% decline.

“We had a confluence of events in October,” said Rajeev De Mello, chief investment officer at Gama Asset Management. “For emerging markets, the combination of higher US yields, a stronger dollar, and the risks of a renewed trade war overshadowed the improvement in the growth picture.”

Surging volatility across emerging-market assets also hit carry-trade returns. A Bloomberg index that measures such returns from eight emerging markets, funded by short positions in the dollar, has dropped more than 2% in October, on track for the worst monthly performance since September 2022.

“Paradoxically, after the Federal Reserve cut rates by 50bps in September and signaled further cuts this year and in 2025, bond yields rose sharply as investors got worried about politicians’ lack of concern over the large and persistent US budget deficit,” Rajeev added. “US growth data surprised positively and the worries around an increase in US tariffs hurt currencies. China also failed to clarify many of its announced policies.”

Meanwhile, the Turkish lira outperformed its peers as high interest rates combined with a stable currency continued to attract overseas investors. The currency rose against a basket of the euro and the dollar and has been the best-performing carry trade in emerging markets this month with a gain of 3.7%.

Elsewhere, Eva Zamrazilova, deputy governor of the Czech National Bank, is considering pausing interest-rate cuts due to potential inflationary risks. The koruna rose the most against the dollar on Thursday.

