Shell Maintains Buybacks as Profit Is Resilient Amid Falling Oil

(Bloomberg) -- Shell Plc maintained the pace of its share buybacks after profit fell less than expected amid rising sales volumes of natural gas.

It’s the latest major oil company to maintain healthy investor returns despite reporting weaker earnings in the third quarter, as the outlook for the global economy deteriorated just as supply was set to become more abundant. The company repurchased $3.5 billion of shares, a steady pace from the prior period, and pledged to do the same in the final three months of the year.

Shell’s adjusted net income was $6.03 billion in the third quarter, down from $6.22 billion a year earlier and beating the average analyst estimate of $5.39 billion.

Crude prices slumped 17% in London through the period, while profit margins on refined fuel shrank and chemicals businesses lost money. Yet Shell offset this weakness in oil by expanding sales of natural gas, compared with a year earlier.

