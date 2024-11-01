Europe Set for Mild and Dry November After Flooding in Spain

Pedestrians look at a piranha fish graffiti artwork by Banksy on a police sentry box in the City of London, UK, on Monday, Aug. 12, 2024. In northwest Europe, London, Paris and Berlin are set for their hottest day of the season, according to Weather Services International. Photographer: Jose Sarmento Matos/Bloomberg

(Bloomberg) -- After a brief drop in temperatures at the beginning of the month, Europe is in for a mild and dry November.

Temperatures will be warmer than the 30-year norm across the continent after it already experienced an unusually mild October, which was accompanied by disastrous flooding in France and Spain. The bad weather delayed farmers’ winter sowing across Europe, but should see some relief in the weeks ahead.

While cooler and wetter weather is expected for southeast Europe in the first half, the rest of the region should remain dry and mild, said Jason Nicholls, a meteorologist at AccuWeather Inc. Parts of the Iberian Peninsula may also end up drier than usual, despite a wet start to the month, he added.

Global warming is extending summer heat into September and even October in Europe. That’s increasing the threat from extreme weather events, such as floods, violent storms and wildfires.

The milder temperatures will likely lead to reduced heating demand, which has helped to preserve natural gas inventories. Benchmark fuel prices have dropped this week as hostilities in the Middle East appear to have eased and warmer temperatures are anticipated.

Temperatures in Norway, Sweden, southern France and the north of the Iberian Peninsula are set to deviate most from the norm in the first half, said Matthew Dross, a meteorologist at forecaster Maxar Technologies Inc. Around the middle of the month, the British Isles, France, Germany, Italy, and southeast Europe are expected to see drier than usual conditions.

In addition, a windstorm is expected across northern Scotland, Scandinavia and northeast Europe at the start of November, Nicholls said. There will be an increased risk of windstorms across northwest Europe in late November, as well as wetter conditions.

