Turkey Scores Second S&P Credit Rating Upgrade This Year

Pedestrians on the promenade in the Uskudar district, in Istanbul, Turkey on Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2024. Turkeys headline inflation saw the sharpest drop in nearly two years in July, a slowdown largely due to base effects that officials may overlook as they focus on more immediate risks to prices. Photographer: Nicole Tung/Bloomberg

(Bloomberg) -- Turkey’s credit rating was upgraded by S&P Global Ratings for the second time this year, citing reserve accumulation and disinflation.

S&P Global raised Turkey’s long-term sovereign rating by one notch to BB-, while adjusting the outlook to stable, according to a statement released late Friday. The country’s rating remains three levels below investment grade.

Turkey Central Bank’s tight monetary stance has enabled authorities to stabilize the lira, bring down inflation, rebuild reserves, and de-dollarize the financial system, the ratings agency said.

The upgrade follows S&P’s May rating increase, which highlighted improved coordination between monetary, fiscal, and income policies aimed at economic rebalancing.

Since then, Turkey has attracted foreign capital inflows, particularly through carry trades. These flows have enabled the central bank to rapidly build foreign exchange reserves, strengthening its ability to defend the Turkish lira if needed. The current account deficit has sharply narrowed thanks to a restrictive monetary policy that’s capped credit growth and held back domestic demand. Annual inflation however, still remains high. Data due Monday is expected to show only a slight deceleration last month from 49.4% in September.

After President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s reelection in 2023, Turkey pivoted back to more conventional economic policies, abandoning the growth-at-all-costs strategy in favor of higher interest rates. The central bank has raised its key rate to 50% from single digits last year to cool off demand and tame inflation.

“The upgrade reflects the rebalancing of Turkey’s external accounts, visible in the narrowing of the 12-month rolling current account deficit to about 1% of GDP in August, a reduction in foreign currency deposits, and a concomitant increase in the CBRT’s stock of net foreign currency reserves,” S&P said.

Earlier this year, both Fitch Ratings and Moody’s upgraded Turkey’s credit rating, citing increased confidence in the country’s return to orthodox policies.

