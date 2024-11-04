Emerging Assets Jump as Traders Scale Back Bets on Trump Win

(Bloomberg) -- Emerging-market assets gained, with investors curbing positions favoring a Donald Trump victory in the US presidential election even as the candidates remain locked in a tight race.

Currencies from Mexico, South Africa and eastern Europe rallied against the dollar one day before the ballot, which could potentially reshape global trade and investment flows in the coming years. The MSCI EM FX rose 0.2%, heading for the biggest gain in two weeks, and the equity benchmark advanced 0.5% as of 10 a.m. in London.

The moves followed a weekend poll showing Kamala Harris with a lead in Iowa — a state Trump has won in each of his prior election contests. Bets on Trump’s victory have supported the dollar on expectations of trade tariffs and inflationary policies that could force the Federal Reserve to keep a more restrictive monetary stance.

“The poll delivered a blow to the Trump trade,” said Elias Haddad, a strategist at Brown Brothers Harriman. “Nevertheless, the presidential race is shaping up to be a nail-biter and it’s possible we may not know the winner until days later.”

Markets in economies that are the most sensitive to new export barriers and a stronger dollar gained the most on Monday, with the Polish zloty and the Mexican peso both rising 0.9%.

A potential Harris win would likely lead to lower volatility and a reduced risk premium, according to Fredrik Repton, senior portfolio manager for global fixed income and currencies at Neuberger Berman.

“In that scenario, also if it’s a split government, the Fed may not have to keep monetary policy as restrictive, and so in that case we think carry would come into play,” Repton said on the Bloomberg TV, pointing to the Mexican peso and the Brazilian real as attractive opportunities in such an outcome.

“These currencies are the ones that have been selling off significantly and offer a lot of carry,” he said, referring to a trade in which investors borrow in low-yielding currencies to buy higher-yielding assets.

Apart from the political risks, investors are also bracing for a series of central bank decisions this week that may amplify market swings. The Fed is widely expected to dial down the pace of easing to a quarter-point cut, after a 50 basis-point reduction in September, with the US economy in good shape and underpinned by resilient consumer spending activity, according to Haddad at BBH.

In eastern Europe, Poland and Romania will likely keep borrowing costs unchanged, while Czech policymakers look poised to extend interest-rate cuts. Meanwhile, the Brazilian central bank is expected to lift its benchmark rate amid concerns about fiscal slippage.

The rise in the MSCI’s emerging-equities gauge was fueled by a rebound in the tech segment following last week’s selloff. Shares in chipmaker Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. snapped a four-day decline and posted the biggest gain in two weeks.

