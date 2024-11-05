Tupras Refinery Operations Continue, Trading Resumes After Fire

(Bloomberg) -- Operations at the Izmit refinery of Turkiye Petrol Rafinerileri AS, Turkey’s biggest industrial company, are continuing as normal after a fire broke out at a compressor unit, forcing a deactivation of the unit, the company said.

Twelve workers were slightly injured due to the incident, the company told Bloomberg in an email. “Other operations at the refinery are continuing as normal,” it said. The fire occurred during maintenance work at the compressor unit at around 1:30 p.m. local time on Tuesday. The fire “isn’t expected to have any major financial and operational impact,” it later said in a separate filing to Borsa Istanbul.

As TV channels showed footage of smoke rising from the facility, trading in Tupras shares, warrants, futures and option contracts were temporarily halted by Borsa Istanbul. Tupras resumed trading at 3:35 p.m. Turkish time, paring earlier losses of as much as 2.9%. As of 3:42 p.m., shares were down 0.2% at 142.3 liras.

The refinery, located on the coast of Izmit, is about 90 kilometers to east of Istanbul. With an annual capacity of 11.3 million tons, it’s the biggest of the four crude processing plants Tupras operates in Turkey. Tupras is majority-owned by Koc Holding, Turkey’s biggest conglomerate.

