Yen Weakens, Japan’s Stocks Gain as Vote Count Begins in US

(Bloomberg) -- The yen weakened while Japanese stocks posted gains as traders awaited the results of the US presidential election between Kamala Harris and Donald Trump.

Japanese markets are in particular focus as votes are counted in the US, given their size and liquidity, and the heavy focus on the dollar-yen currency pair during Asian trading hours.

The yen weakened about 0.6% to 152.62 per dollar around 9:47 a.m. in Tokyo, after swinging between gains and losses earlier. The Japanese currency had advanced for the past two days.

Traders are on guard for what could be one of the largest swings in the currency pair this year. The implied volatility on the overnight dollar-yen option jumped to 36.5% in early trade, near a one-year peak of 39.1% hit during the Japanese stock market’s meltdown in early August.

Investors see the yen as likely to drop on a Trump victory because his economic policy is seen as more expansionary and inflationary. They see it gaining against the dollar if Harris wins, with her stance making it easier for the Federal Reserve to keep cutting rates.

Japanese shares prices rose, with the Nikkei gaining 1.1% and the broader Topix index up 0.9%, led by financials and chip-related stocks.

Japanese shares have failed to climb back to record levels hit in July as a stronger yen and rising borrowing costs weighed on sentiment. A 12% plunge in both the Topix and Nikkei indexes on Aug. 5 was a reminder that Japan’s recently high-flying stocks have a lot of room to fall if investor sentiment turns pessimistic.

BOJ implications

The yen’s rebound from the weakest point in three months of 153.88 last week had been seen as likely to reduce pressure on the Bank of Japan to raise interest rates, which economists expect to come as early as December.

The yen’s persistent slide in recent years has been fueling imported inflation, putting pressure on the central bank to raise borrowing costs and adding to the woes of Japan’s Liberal Democratic Party, which needs to forge a new coalition after losing a majority in the Lower House in an election last month.

The US election results add to market volatility facing Japanese investors who are trying to adjust to the end of the Bank of Japan’s super-easy monetary policy.

The ruling coalition’s loss of its majority led to sharp swings in domestic asset prices. Uncertainties about the coalition’s fate are also making investors cautious about betting on further BOJ rate hikes.

A pause in rate increases may reassure global investors who are concerned about the possibility that Japanese asset owners might bring their cash home if returns improve.

