Mozambique’s Main Port Halts Taking Cargo After Election Unrest

A line of trucks along the N4 national highway, wait to cross South Africa's border into Mozambique. Photographer: Leon Sadiki/Bloomberg

(Bloomberg) -- Mozambique’s Maputo port, a key chrome export hub, has stopped receiving cargo due to ongoing election unrest in the southeast African nation.

Riots broke out at Mozambique’s main border crossing with neighboring South Africa on Tuesday, prompting authorities to close it. The move has left hundreds of trucks carrying cargo including coal, which usually cross the border en route to Maputo daily, stranded.

“The Maputo Port Development Co., in coordination with customs and other relevant Mozambican border authorities, has taken the decision to stop reception of cargo at the Port of Maputo,” the company that operates it said in a note to customers Wednesday.

Tensions have rocketed in Mozambique after its Oct. 9 elections that extended the ruling party’s 49-year rule, and which the opposition rejected as rigged. South African authorities closed the land border at Lebombo after protesters torched vehicles on the Mozambican side, and government officials from that country fled across seeking refuge.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.