Oil Steadies Near November Lows With Outlook for Demand in Focus

(Bloomberg) -- Oil steadied neared its lowest level this month, with the outlook for demand in focus after OPEC reduced its projections again on China’s slowdown.

West Texas Intermediate traded near $68 a barrel after ending little changed on Tuesday, with Brent crude closing below $72. OPEC shaved its demand-growth forecasts for this year and next for the fourth consecutive month, yet it remains more bullish than other market watchers, including Wall Street banks and trading houses.

Crude has traded in a relatively tight range since the middle of last month, with traders tracking tensions in the Middle East and the implications of Donald Trump’s re-election to the Oval Office. After the monthly report from OPEC, the US will issue its short-term outlook later Wednesday, followed by the International Energy Agency’s view on Thursday.

