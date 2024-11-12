Qatar Names Mohammed Al Suwaidi Head of $500 Billion Wealth Fund

(Bloomberg) -- Qatar has named Mohammed Al Suwaidi as the new chief executive officer of its $500 billion sovereign wealth fund, replacing Mansoor Al Mahmoud, who had led the entity since 2018.

Al Suwaidi was previously chief investment officer for the Qatar Investment Authority in North and South America and had helped to establish the fund’s presence in the US.

Founded in 2005 to handle Qatar’s revenue from liquefied natural gas, of which it is one of the biggest exporters, the QIA was initially known for its penchant for trophy assets. Over the past some years, it’s pivoted to investing in private technology companies in growth markets.

During the 2008 financial crisis, it backed lenders such as Barclays Plc and Credit Suisse. The fund now ranks as the world’s eighth-largest wealth fund, according to data and consultancy firm Global SWF.

