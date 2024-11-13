Mali Seeks $160 Million From Resolute After Detaining Gold CEO

(Bloomberg) -- Mali is demanding Resolute Mining Ltd. pay about $160 million to resolve a tax dispute after the government detained the Australian gold producer’s chief executive, according to people familiar with the matter.

CEO Terry Holohan and two colleagues have been held in the capital, Bamako, since late last week after the Resolute boss traveled to the city for meetings with the nation’s tax and mining authorities. The detention comes as the military rulers of Africa’s third-largest gold producer ratchet up pressure on mining companies to renegotiate economic terms.

The government’s position is that Resolute – which operates the Syama gold mine – should pay the state 100 billion CFA francs ($162 million) to settle a dispute mainly concerning alleged back taxes following a sector-wide audit, the people said, asking not to be named discussing private matters.

The parties have been discussing a potential agreement that would see the company pay half that sum now and half at a later date, one of the people said.

Resolute declined to comment on Wednesday. The claims against the firm are “unsubstantiated,” the Perth-based miner said in a statement on Nov. 11. “The company is continuing to work with the government on a resolution.”

Mali’s mines and finance ministries didn’t respond to requests for comment.

Government Negotiations

The nation’s junta has been pushing firms with operating gold projects to come to the negotiating table, after adopting legislation last year that increases the state’s share of economic benefits from mining projects.

The authorities have threatened to reclaim Barrick Gold Corp.’s Loulo mine permit when it expires in 2026. Mark Bristow, CEO of the world’s no. 2 gold producer, said last week that his company is discussing a “mutually acceptable outcome” with Mali’s leaders.

Allied Gold Corp. and B2Gold Corp. have recently announced agreements that will govern the future operations of their Sadiola and Fekola projects in the country. They will pay about $116 million and $204 million respectively to the state under the deals, according to company statements.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.