Traders Boost Bets on December Fed Cut After In-Line Inflation

(Bloomberg) -- Treasuries rallied as traders added to wagers that the Federal Reserve will cut interest rates by another quarter point next month after in-line inflation data.

The gains trimmed yields on two-year notes, more closely tied to Fed rate decisions than longer tenors, by as much as 7 basis points to 4.27%. Ten-year yields declined four basis points to 4.39%.

Swaps traders boosted to about 75% the probability that the Fed will cuts rates again on Dec. 18, up from around 56% earlier Wednesday. Through June, they priced in nearly 60 basis points of cumulative reductions.

“Bang in-line core inflation leaves the Fed on track to cut rates in December,” said Lindsay Rosner, head of multi-sector fixed income investing at Goldman Sachs Asset Management. “After a run of unseasonably hot autumn data, today’s number cools fears of an imminent slowdown in the pace of rate cuts.”

Consumer prices rose 2.6% year-on-year in October overall and 3.3% excluding the volatile food and energy categories. Both figures matched the median forecasts of economists in a Bloomberg survey.

