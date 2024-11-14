Gold Holds Near Eight-Week Low as US Dollar Rallies Higher

Bloomberg Best of the Year 2021: A worker loads 12,5 kilogram gold ingots onto a trolley ready for distribution at the JSC Krastsvetmet non-ferrous metals plant in Krasnoyarsk, Russia, on Monday, July 12, 2021. Photographer: Andrey Rudakov/Bloomberg

(Bloomberg) -- Gold held a four-day drop as a sharp rally in the dollar weighed on the metal, even as US inflation data supported the case for another Federal Reserve rate cut next month.

Bullion was steady following a 1% drop in previous session that pushed it to an eight-week low. A gauge of the dollar has risen to a two-year high on expectations that President-elect Donald Trump’s win will boost economic growth and corporate profits. A stronger greenback makes commodities priced in the currency more expensive for most buyers.

Wednesday’s US consumer price data fell, in line with expectations on a headline basis, although the annualized three-month core rate picked up. Overall, the numbers were supportive of a potential Fed cut in mid-December, with swaps traders pricing in the likelihood of that to more than 80%. Lower borrowing costs tend to benefit gold, which doesn’t pay interest.

The precious metal has dropped more than 7% from a record high on Oct. 31, with losses accelerating after Trump’s White House victory. Prices are still up by about 25% this year, supported by the Fed’s monetary easing cycle, central bank purchases and heightened geopolitical and economic risks that’s driven haven demand.

Spot gold was little changed at $2,574.55 an ounce as of 8:25 a.m. in Singapore. The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index was steady, after hitting the highest level since 2022 on Wednesday. Silver edged up, palladium was flat and platinum eased.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.