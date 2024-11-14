Port Authority’s $9.4 Billion Proposed Budget Includes Toll Hike

Vehicles approach the Lincoln Tunnel in Weehawken, New Jersey, US, on Wednesday, July 26, 2023. New York's plan to charge drivers entering midtown Manhattan is a brazen money grab, New Jersey's senior US senator said after the Garden State sued to block the congestion pricing proposal. Photographer: Michael Nagle/Bloomberg

(Bloomberg) -- The Port Authority of New York and New Jersey is proposing a $9.4 billion budget for 2025 along with a broad 25 cent rate hike on bridge and tunnel tolls.

The proposal calls for adding 25 cents to tolls for all vehicles starting in January, which will be added on top of the annual inflation-based adjustments. The toll increase would help tackle the $3 billion loss the Port Authority incurred during the pandemic as well as inflationary pressures, the agency said in a statement Thursday.

About $3.6 billion would be diverted to capital funding for infrastructure improvements across the city. Funds would go to bolstering security, overhauling Newark Liberty and John F. Kennedy International Airports, finishing off a rehabilitation of the world’s busiest bridge, the George Washington, as well putting in place the PATH’s new tap-and-go fare payment system by the end of 2025. Other projects include replacing the midtown bus terminal and modernization of the roadway network into Port Newark and the Elizabeth-Port Authority Marine Terminal.

Part of the plan is a proposed reduced fare program for PATH riders with disabilities who would pay the same reduced fare rate as a senior citizen, or $1.50 per ride. The reduced fares would go into effect once the new tap-and-go fare system is fully operational.

