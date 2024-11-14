Siemens Sees Data Center Boom Helping Offset Automation Slump

A logo at the Siemens Energy AG gas turbine factory in Berlin, Germany, on Tuesday, Feb. 2, 2021. Siemens Energy will cut roughly a sixth of workers from its gas and power division in the latest sign that the worldwide shift to green energy is upending the fossil-fuel businesses. Photographer: Liesa Johannssen-Koppitz/Bloomberg

(Bloomberg) -- Siemens AG expects solid revenue growth next year as strong demand for its electrification infrastructure products offsets a continued weak market for factory-automation equipment.

Comparable revenue is expected to rise as much as 7% in the fiscal year through September, the company said Thursday. Revenues increased 3% in fiscal 2024, while net income reached a record €9 billion ($9.5 billion). Siemens raised its dividend 11% to €5.20 per share.

Siemens and other industrial companies have seen sales suffer from a prolonged slump in China and are banking on fresh government efforts including tax cuts to revive the economy. Swiss rival ABB Ltd. last month reported a decline in factory-automation orders in China.

Revenues in its key digital industries unit, which makes machines and systems to automate manufacturing, fell 10% last fiscal, prompting the company to lower its outlook for the unit twice this year.

The boom in artificial intelligence is helping offset the downturn in manufacturing equipment, as new, power hungry data centers rely on electrification products like transformers and grid software from companies including Siemens and ABB.

Chief Executive Officer Roland Busch is pivoting the German industrial to higher-margin, software-driven product lines to improve profitability. In October, Siemens announced it would buy software maker Altair Engineering Inc. for an enterprise value of $10 billion, its largest-ever acquisition that is expected to close in the second half of 2025.

