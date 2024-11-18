ADM Restates Earnings in Latest Step to Fix Accounting Issues

The Archer-Daniels-Midland Co. (ADM) Randall Research Center in Decatur, Illinois, US, on Tuesday, Feb. 6, 2024. The US Attorney's Office in Manhattan has launched an investigation into the accounting practices at Archer-Daniels-Midland Co., according to people with direct knowledge of the matter. Photographer: Neeta Satam/Bloomberg

(Bloomberg) -- Archer-Daniels-Midland Co. restated previous earnings, after earlier this month identifying new accounting errors, in a key step to regain investor confidence.

Consolidated results for 2023 and the first two quarters of this year haven’t been impacted by the review, the Chicago-based trader said in a statement. The restatements, which ADM said would be necessary when the accounting errors were announced, corrected figures for transactions within and between ADM’s businesses.

The move by ADM follows an accounting scandal that has since January wiped out billions of dollars in market value and drawn investigations by the Department of Justice and Securities & Exchange Commission.

ADM has since replaced its chief financial officer, appointed AT&T Inc.’s top lawyer to its board and implemented new controls as part of efforts to restore credibility.

The company also released third-quarter earnings that were consistent with a preliminary report released earlier this month.

