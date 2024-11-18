ECB’s Vujcic Says Risk of Undershooting Inflation Goal Has Risen

(Bloomberg) -- The danger that the European Central Bank will fall short of its 2% inflation goal has risen, according to Governing Council member Boris Vujcic.

“Certainly the risk of undershooting the target has now increased compared to six months ago,” Vujcic told an event Monday in London.

At its final policy meeting of the year in December, the ECB is widely expected to lower borrowing costs for the fourth time since June. While further easing is likely in 2025, the pace and extent is open and increasingly controversial among officials.

