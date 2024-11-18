Finland Says Subsea Germany Link Serving Data Centers Is Severed

(Bloomberg) -- An undersea data cable connecting Finland and Germany fell offline on Monday, with authorities reporting the link was cut.

The 1,200-kilometer (750-mile) high-speed fiber optic Helsinki-Rostock link serving data centers in the Nordic country is no longer intact, according to Samuli Bergstrom, a director at the National Cyber Security Centre of Finland. No cause has been given by its owner and operator Cinia Oy.

Cinia didn’t return calls seeking comment.

While Finland remains connected to the Internet via multiple cables running through Sweden, the incident is reminiscent of events just over a year ago, when the anchor of a passing ship severed two data cables and a gas pipeline on the seabed of the Gulf of Finland.

Those events, and the explosions that destroyed the Nord Stream gas pipeline in 2022 have brought threats against critical infrastructure back to the attention of European countries.

