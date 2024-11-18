Hacker’s Wife ‘Razzlekhan’ Gets 18 Months for Money Laundering

(Bloomberg) -- The woman who dubbed herself the “Crocodile of Wall Street” and “Razzlekhan” in rap videos was ordered to serve 18 months behind bars for helping her hacker husband launder cryptocurrency he stole from the Bitfinex exchange.

Heather Morgan, 34, was sentenced Monday in Washington federal court. Last week, her husband, Ilya Lichtenstein, got five years in prison for his role in the scheme, which stemmed from his 2016 hack of the exchange and the theft of Bitcoin currently worth billions of dollars. Both pleaded guilty last year.

Morgan wasn’t involved in the hack, and her husband said he recruited her to help hide the loot he’d stolen. They could have faced more prison time, but he agreed to aid the US in other crypto prosecutions and she persuaded him to cooperate with the authorities.

According to prosecutors, Morgan and Lichtenstein engaged in complex money-laundering techniques, including creating accounts under fictitious identities, moving the stolen proceeds in small amounts, and breaking up the trail of transactions by depositing and withdrawing funds from crypto exchanges and darknet markets. They purchased nonfungible tokens, gold and Walmart gift cards, court records show.

At the time of the hack, the stolen Bitcoin was worth about $71 million. Now it’s valued in the billions of dollars as the price of Bitcoin has surged from $580 to more than $90,000. The couple laundered 21% of what was stolen in the Bitfinex hack, according to the government.

Morgan could have faced as long as five years in prison for each of the two counts: money laundering conspiracy and conspiracy to defraud the US. The government had asked for 18 months because of her substantial assistance.

The case is US v. Morgan, 23-cr-00239, US District Court, District of Columbia (Washington).

