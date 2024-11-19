Bonds Jump as Russian Nuclear Doctrine Drives Dash for Safety

(Bloomberg) -- Government bonds surged along with the yen and other haven assets after Russian President Vladimir Putin signed an updated nuclear arms doctrine that allows the country to expand its use of atomic weapons.

The yield on 10-year German bonds plunged as much as eight basis points to 2.28%, the lowest since late October, with US and UK peers also posting gains. The yen, a traditional haven currency, outperformed, climbing 0.7% against the dollar.

The moves come days after the US gave Ukraine limited permission for long-range missile strikes on Russian territory and shows how vulnerable markets remain to any escalation in the conflict. Longer-dated yields on government bonds have drifted higher since the start of last month, reflecting fears of higher supply.

“It’s purely geopolitical,” said Neil Jones, a managing director at TJM Europe. “The market is taking a lead from the Putin-related headlines, and that’s kicked of a barrage of sell signals from model funds.”

Putin Approves Expanded Nuclear Weapons Use in Warning to West

--With assistance from Naomi Tajitsu.

(Updates with analyst comment.)

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.