Danish PM ‘Not Surprised’ If Sabotage Caused Subsea Cable Damage

(Bloomberg) -- Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen said she would not be taken aback if the severing of two data cables in the Baltic Sea a few days ago was found to be intentional.

“If the immediate assessment is that this is sabotage, and that it comes from outside, then it is obviously serious. I am not surprised that it could happen,” Frederiksen according to a report by news agency Ritzau on Wednesday.

A high-speed data cable connecting Finland and Germany was cut early Monday by what was likely an external impact, according to Finnish authorities. That incident and damage to a nearby link between Lithuania and Sweden, uncovered Sunday, are being probed by Swedish police as possible sabotage, and German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius on Tuesday said the events have to be investigated as such an act.

There’s a high likelihood that a 1,200-kilometer (750-mile) high-speed fiber optic Helsinki-Rostock link serving data centers is completely cut as all of its fiber connections are down, its owner Cinia Oy has said. A repair ship expected to reach the site next week is due to try and identify what caused the breakage.

All four nations affected by cable breaches are also members of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization. Just over a year ago, the anchor of a passing ship severed two data cables and a gas pipeline on the seabed of the Gulf of Finland, and the military bloc pledged to respond if the damage proved to be intentional.

In his remarks, Pistorius pointed to Russia as posing a hybrid and military threat to the European Union. Russia has denied involvement in any of the incidents.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.