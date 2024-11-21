South Africa’s Kganyago Says Inflation Target Review Nearing End

(Bloomberg) -- South African Reserve Bank Governor Lesetja Kganyago said a review of its 3% to 6% inflation target was getting close to the end.

“We have got a process with the Treasury that we believe is coming to a conclusion,” Kganyago said Thursday. “I can’t quite give you the timeline, because the debates become very rigorous, and once that process completes itself, we will say what the target is, whatever the number becomes.”

The central bank aims to anchor inflation expectations at the midpoint of its target range, which it adopted in 2000 and has not revised it since.

Policymakers have argued that this is part of the reason South Africa’s inflation is higher than its emerging market peers, and Kganyago has repeatedly called for the goal to be lowered.

But he dismissed the suggestion that the central bank was already aiming for 3%, noting that there was no point in pursuing a target on the quiet, since the whole point of the exercise was to publicly persuade South Africans that price pressures were heading lower.

“If you set a target and it’s a secret and nobody knows it, but you are targeting it quietly, it’s not useful as a policy anchor,” Kganyago told a press conference north of Johannesburg, adding the current midpoint of the range was not sufficient.

“If you are talking of price stability and low inflation, it is something lower than 4.5%,” he said.

