Tom Steyer’s Real Estate Unit Invests in New Jersey Property

(Bloomberg) -- The real estate division of billionaire Tom Steyer’s Galvanize Climate Solutions LLC has made its third acquisition in just over six months, purchasing a New Jersey property as it builds a portfolio of assets targeted for decarbonization.

Galvanize Real Estate bought a 608,000-square-foot industrial asset in central New Jersey, at 150 Milford Road along the Interstate 95 corridor, for an undisclosed sum, according to a statement on Friday.

The property has “significant decarbonization potential,” and GRE plans to slash the building’s operational emissions by replacing fossil fuel-fired systems with heat pumps powered by on-site solar energy, it said.

Steyer’s real estate division plans to spend $1.85 billion over the next three years, with the money earmarked for energy efficiency and constructions that are better able to withstand extreme weather. That’s amid increased regulatory pressure to disclose and shrink carbon footprints, and as insurers turn their backs on properties deemed vulnerable to the fallout of climate change.

GRE is currently targeting investments in New York, New Jersey, California, Maryland and Massachusetts. The company said improvements to the 150 Milford Road building will cut on-site emissions by as much as 324% over the baseline.

“This acquisition aligns well with our strategic vision of investing in high-potential industrial assets in prime markets,” said Nadine Anderson, vice president for acquisitions at GRE, in a statement. “Central New Jersey’s attractive solar programs, robust logistics network and growing demand for industrial space make this property an ideal addition to our portfolio.”

