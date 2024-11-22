DirecTV to Call Off Dish Takeover After Bondholders Balk

A DirecTV satellite dish receiver on the roof of a home in Wrightwood, California, US, on Monday, Sept. 30, 2024. DirecTV and Dish have agreed to combine in a deal that will create the biggest pay-TV provider in the US with about 18 million subscribers. Photographer: Kyle Grillot/Bloomberg

(Bloomberg) -- DirecTV intends to call off its planned acquisition of rival satellite TV service Dish Network Corp. after Dish’s parent failed to win the consent of bondholders for a debt exchange, according to a person familiar with the company’s plans.

DirecTV had warned this month that they would terminate the deal by midnight Friday without an agreement on the debt exchange.

Under the terms of the original transaction, DirecTV was to acquire Dish and Sling TV from EchoStar Corp. for $1 plus the assumption of about $9.75 billion of debt. DirecTV, which is owned by AT&T Inc. and joint venture partner TPG Inc., would have become the largest pay-TV provider in the US with about 18 million subscribers.

A group of Dish bondholders rejected an improved offer put forward by DirecTV at the end of October. The revised terms lowered the minimum loss on $8.9 billion of bonds by $70 million to $1.5 billion.

The action doesn’t impact TPG’s planned acquisition of AT&T’s stake in DirecTV. Axios reported earlier on DirecTV’s plans.

