Hungary Sees Gazprombank Sanctions as Threat to Energy Security

(Bloomberg) -- Hungary said the US decision to sanction Gazprombank jeopardizes the energy security of some central European countries, elevating the risks of an early cutoff of Russian gas to the continent.

Hungary views the move as an “attack on our sovereignty,” Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto said in an emailed statement Friday. Szijjarto is “reviewing the situation with the energy ministers of Turkey, Azerbaijan, Bulgaria and Serbia” at a meeting in Istanbul.

The country — alongside Slovakia and Austria — is one of few still relying on piped natural gas supplies from Russia for its energy needs. European nations use Gazprombank to pay for those deliveries, and the sanctions increase the risk that they might be cut off.

Although Europe has reduced its reliance on Russia, losing its remaining flows would increase competition for global supplies and increase prices at a time when storage levels are already depleting faster than usual. One pipeline route to Europe via Ukraine already risks coming to a halt after the end of this year, when a transit agreement between Kyiv and Moscow expires. Alternative arrangements after that deadline haven’t yet been agreed.

Slovakia’s economy ministry said it was analyzing the newly announced sanctions and will soon have an assessment of their potential impact on the country, a spokesperson told Bloomberg. At the same time, Russia said it will find ways to continue accepting payments from foreign buyers of its natural gas following the sanctions, Interfax reported citing Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov.

Meanwhile, Azeri, Turkish and Bulgarian energy ministers met in Istanbul on the sidelines of a forum to discuss “expanding trilateral cooperation in the gas sector,” Azerbaijan’s Parviz Shahbazov said in a post on X.

