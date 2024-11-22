SNB’s Equity Too Small for Balance Sheet Risks, Schlegel Says

(Bloomberg) -- The Swiss National Bank’s equity is at the moment considerably too low for the risks its large balance sheet poses, according to President Martin Schlegel.

Extending the central bank’s capital base must therefore be prioritized over distributing profits to Switzerland’s government and cantons, Schlegel told an audience of economists on Friday in Zurich.

His remarks could indicate that the SNB might not make a payout to state coffers for this year, even though it recorded a solid profit in the first nine months. Although distributions are governed by an agreement with the finance ministry, the central bank has some leeway in how much of its profits it holds back as reserves.

Due to its internationally criticized asset trove — currently worth some $940 billion — the institution’s earnings depend strongly on market developments and can change rapidly. The SNB has skipped making payouts for two years in a row after a record loss in 2022.

Schlegel said on Thursday that the large balance sheet was a major side effect of foreign-currency purchases which were necessary after 2008’s global financial crisis.

